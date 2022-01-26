Overview

Dr. N Mullai, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanley Med Coll and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mullai works at N Mullai, MD in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.