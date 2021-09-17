Dr. N Heindel III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heindel III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. N Heindel III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. N Heindel III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Heindel III works at
Locations
N Hadley Heindel2080 Newnan Crossing Blvd E Ste 300, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 955-0270Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Heindel ENT1601 Georgian Park Ste 100, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Directions (770) 955-0270
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
This office staff and Dr Heindel were amazing while treating my son for his broken nose and me for my hearing loss. Very practical and sincere guidance for both of us with extra time and care spent listening and answering all of our questions. Rare find in health care these days. I am truly grateful.
About Dr. N Heindel III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992788483
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Affil Hosps
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory University
- Wake Forest University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
