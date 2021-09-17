See All Otolaryngologists in Newnan, GA
Dr. N Heindel III, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. N Heindel III, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (41)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. N Heindel III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Heindel III works at Heindel ENT in Newnan, GA with other offices in Peachtree City, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Otitis Media and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Gambrell, MD
Dr. William Gambrell, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
Dr. John Lee, MD
Dr. John Lee, MD
6 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    N Hadley Heindel
    2080 Newnan Crossing Blvd E Ste 300, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 955-0270
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Heindel ENT
    1601 Georgian Park Ste 100, Peachtree City, GA 30269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 955-0270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deviated Septum
Otitis Media
Nosebleed
Deviated Septum
Otitis Media
Nosebleed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Heindel III?

    Sep 17, 2021
    This office staff and Dr Heindel were amazing while treating my son for his broken nose and me for my hearing loss. Very practical and sincere guidance for both of us with extra time and care spent listening and answering all of our questions. Rare find in health care these days. I am truly grateful.
    Melissa Paul — Sep 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. N Heindel III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. N Heindel III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heindel III to family and friends

    Dr. Heindel III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Heindel III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. N Heindel III, MD.

    About Dr. N Heindel III, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992788483
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory U Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. N Heindel III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heindel III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heindel III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heindel III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heindel III has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Otitis Media and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heindel III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Heindel III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heindel III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heindel III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heindel III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. N Heindel III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.