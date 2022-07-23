See All Rheumatologists in Belmont, CA
Dr. N Barry, MD

Rheumatology
3.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. N Barry, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with St Marys Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Barry works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco
    2250 Hayes St Ste 302, San Francisco, CA 94117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review


About Dr. N Barry, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1336170984
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Stanford U Sch Med
Residency
  • J Dempsey Hospital University Ct H C
Internship
  • U Conn Sch Med
Medical Education
  • University Of Massachusetts Medical School
Hospital Affiliations

  • St Marys Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care

