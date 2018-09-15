Dr. N Ashburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. N Ashburn, MD
Dr. N Ashburn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine.
Antonio Lorenzo Arboleda M.d. Inc.2211 W Magnolia Blvd Ste 210, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 391-2400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My kids have both been going there since they were babies. He's amazing with them and always take the time to answer all of our questions. We never feel rushed. The nurses are friendly and patient when giving vaccinations. The front office staff is always friendly on the phone. They're usually busy, but if you need a same day appointment they'll try to fit you in.
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Johns Hopkins
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
Dr. Ashburn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashburn.
