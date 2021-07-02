Dr. Myur Srikanth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srikanth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myur Srikanth, MD
Dr. Myur Srikanth, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and St. Francis Hospital.
Center For Weight Loss Surgery34509 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 815-7774
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- St. Francis Hospital
Dr Srikanth is such a wonderful doctor. He is very knowledgeable and takes the time to listen to you and answer all of your questions! His bedside manner and sense of humor will comfort you. He really cares about his patients and it shows. His staff is very nice and helpful and so easy to work with. You will not be disappointed ! So grateful I choose him for my doctor! He has changed my life!
About Dr. Myur Srikanth, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1558307363
- University Wash Seattle Med Center
- Los Angeles Co Usc School Med Center
- Govt Genl Hosp
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Madras Medical College
- General Surgery
