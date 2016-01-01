See All Hospitalists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Myungja Lee, MD

Hospital Medicine
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Myungja Lee, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Anemia
Arthritis
Acidosis
Anemia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Dehydration
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Overweight
Pneumonia
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin K Deficiency

About Dr. Myungja Lee, MD

  • Hospital Medicine
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1922110881
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Myungja Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

