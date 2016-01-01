Dr. Myungja Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myungja Lee, MD
Dr. Myungja Lee, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
- Hospital Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1922110881
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
