Dr. Myung Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myung Park, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Office1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 627-1244
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Park called me on her day off on a Friday to discuss treatment.What Doctor does this?Oh Yes,Dr.Park.She was very thorough.Her dedication is very appreciated!
About Dr. Myung Park, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.