Overview

Dr. Myung Chung, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.



Dr. Chung works at Chung Inst Of Integrated Medcn in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.