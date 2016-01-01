Dr. Mythili Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mythili Murthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mythili Murthy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 15 North Broadway15 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mythili Murthy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245247063
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murthy has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
