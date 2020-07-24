Dr. Nagaraja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mysore Nagaraja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mysore Nagaraja, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Nagaraja works at
Locations
Mysore R Nagarajam.d.inc17075 Devonshire St Ste 200, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 363-3105
Chaparral Medical Group Inc.790 E Bonita Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 447-8585
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 447-8585
Diabetes Education Office15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-8051
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a terrific and thorough doctor. I trust him.
About Dr. Mysore Nagaraja, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760451298
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagaraja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagaraja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagaraja has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagaraja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagaraja speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagaraja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagaraja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagaraja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagaraja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.