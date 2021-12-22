Overview

Dr. Myrto Eliades, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Eliades works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Lyndhurst, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.