Dr. Jeroudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myrtle Jeroudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Myrtle Jeroudi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Neurological Institute4141 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 947-3100
Houston Neurological Institute10905 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 115, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 922-7222
University of Texas Physicians Multi Specialty11476 Space Center Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77059 Directions (713) 486-6324Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Myrtle Jeroudi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1588922975
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Jeroudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
