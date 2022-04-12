Overview

Dr. Myron Wolf, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr Scholl College Of Podiatric Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Dr. Wolf works at Wolf Podiatry and Associates in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.