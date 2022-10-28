See All Ophthalmologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Myron Tanenbaum, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Myron Tanenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Tanenbaum works at Myron Tanenbaum MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Office
    7765 SW 87th Ave Ste 210, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 273-5353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 28, 2022
    I had upper lid surgery with Dr Tanenbaum and am so happy with my results. Dr Tanenbaum is an excellent surgeon and he really takes his time to examine your eyes and concerns during office visits. Post surgery he personally takes the time to call you and his caring disposition goes without saying. His office is very punctual and professional.
    maytee deaza-perez — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Myron Tanenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225091473
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory/Dr Clinton D McCord
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst/U Mi
    Residency
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University St Louis
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Myron Tanenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanenbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanenbaum works at Myron Tanenbaum MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tanenbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Tanenbaum has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

