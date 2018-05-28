Overview

Dr. Myron Strickland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Strickland works at Fayetteville Womens Care in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.