Dr. Myron Strickland, MD
Overview
Dr. Myron Strickland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Fayetteville Office2029 Valleygate Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-2103
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strickland is the best! He helped deliver my baby and talk me through natural birth. He is straight forward and honest all the way. Within my five year plan my hopes are to become as great as a doctor as Strickland one day. For he is my inspiration.
About Dr. Myron Strickland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickland has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strickland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
