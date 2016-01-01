Dr. Shirasu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myron Shirasu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myron Shirasu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Dr. Shirasu works at
Locations
-
1
Central Medical Clinic321 N Kuakini St Ste 201, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-8611Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shirasu?
About Dr. Myron Shirasu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1316035900
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirasu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirasu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirasu works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirasu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirasu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirasu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirasu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.