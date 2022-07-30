Overview

Dr. Myron Liebhaber, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Liebhaber works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.