Overview

Dr. Myron Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.