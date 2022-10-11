See All Rheumatologists in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Myron Kleiner, MD

Rheumatology
1.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Myron Kleiner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Kleiner works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Rheumatology At Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Rheumatology At Bay Shore
    180 E Main St Ste A, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 665-4466
    Rheumatology At Patchogue-northwell Health
    205 S Ocean Ave Fl 2, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 815-3300
    Brightwaters Internal Medicine Pllc
    200 Howells Rd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 665-5074

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Raynaud's Disease

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Myron Kleiner, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760468854
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
