Dr. Myron Jacobs, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Christian Hospital.



Dr. Jacobs works at Pulmonary Consultants Inc in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sarcoidosis and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.