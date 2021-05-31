Dr. Myron Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myron Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myron Jacobs, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Christian Hospital.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
Pulmonary Consultants Inc.11133 Dunn Rd Ste 2335, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 993-2884
Pulmonary Consultants Inc6 Jungermann Cir Ste 210, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 441-6056
Gateway Psychiatric Group LLC11710 Old Ballas Rd Ste 110, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 993-2884
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician, brilliant diagnostician, has treated my sleep apnea for many years, also treated my aunt's lung diseases. Outstanding doctor with a great sense of humor as a bonus.
About Dr. Myron Jacobs, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255322731
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sarcoidosis and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobs speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.