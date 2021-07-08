Overview

Dr. Myron Bednar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Bednar works at Hunterdon Med Ctr Bhvrl Hlth in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Neutropenia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.