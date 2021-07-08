Dr. Myron Bednar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bednar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myron Bednar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center2100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6461
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Bednar's quick and decisive action against a problem that I spotted literally saved me. His persistence in getting to a root cause; his knowledge of my health history and the timing of his decision making was instrumental in getting to a positive outcome. Nothing but praise for this man!!! He and Nurse Navigator Samantha Geiger facilitated the process every step of the way. Responsive and caring - they epitomized what excellence in healthcare should be about!!!!
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Umdnj-Rw Johnson Med
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Bednar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bednar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bednar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bednar has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Neutropenia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bednar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bednar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bednar.
