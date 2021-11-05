Dr. Myrna Uytingco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uytingco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myrna Uytingco, MD
Overview
Dr. Myrna Uytingco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Uytingco works at
Locations
Kuakini Physicians Tower405 N Kuakini St Ste 1105, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 532-2056
Primary Care - The Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 101, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3173
The Queen's Medical Center West Oahu91-2141 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Uytingco is great! She takes time to listen and is knowlegable. I appreciate her straightforward answers and recommendations. I would definitely recommend her to anyone looking for a Dr.
About Dr. Myrna Uytingco, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers
