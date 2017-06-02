See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Myrna Cardiel, MD

Neurology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Myrna Cardiel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Cardiel works at Neurology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Ambulatory Care Center
    240 E 38th St Fl 20, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Myrna Cardiel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669485413
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Medical Center
    Internship
    • Walter Reed Army MC
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Myrna Cardiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardiel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cardiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cardiel works at Neurology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cardiel’s profile.

    Dr. Cardiel has seen patients for Migraine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardiel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

