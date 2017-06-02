Dr. Myrna Cardiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myrna Cardiel, MD
Overview
Dr. Myrna Cardiel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Ambulatory Care Center240 E 38th St Fl 20, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Myrna Cardiel is excellent, patient, intelligent, compassionate neurologist. Totally impressed with her knowledge, expertise, great personality and how she cares for her patients. She is great and really helps me feel at ease about my condition.I am blessed and thrilled I selected her to be my neurologist. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Myrna Cardiel, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669485413
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army MC
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardiel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardiel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardiel has seen patients for Migraine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cardiel speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.