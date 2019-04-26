See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Irving, TX
Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Dr. Myrna Carag West, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.

Dr. Carag West works at WellMed at Irving in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Myrna Bucaling Carag West MD
    219 S O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75060 (972) 254-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence
Migraine
Chest Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 26, 2019
    always professional ,kind with an excellent bed side manner
    — Apr 26, 2019
    About Dr. Myrna Carag West, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1568494672
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Myrna Carag West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carag West is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Carag West has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carag West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Carag West works at WellMed at Irving in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Carag West's profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carag West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carag West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carag West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carag West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

