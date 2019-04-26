Dr. Myrna Carag West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carag West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myrna Carag West, MD
Overview
Dr. Myrna Carag West, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Locations
Myrna Bucaling Carag West MD219 S O Connor Rd, Irving, TX 75060 Directions (972) 254-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
always professional ,kind with an excellent bed side manner
About Dr. Myrna Carag West, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carag West has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carag West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carag West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carag West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carag West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carag West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carag West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.