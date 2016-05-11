Dr. Myrna Bobet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bobet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myrna Bobet, MD
Overview
Dr. Myrna Bobet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Bobet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Perdido Psychiatric Services, PLLC12385 Sorrento Rd Ste A2, Pensacola, FL 32507 Directions (225) 342-7525Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday10:00am - 4:30pmThursday10:00am - 4:30pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bobet?
I've been seeing Dr. Bobet for several years now. She is the only doctor who has come close to diagnosing my actual condition. In my experience, she is rational and doesn't overmedicate unless necessary. She is educated on the latest treatments. If I had one complaint, I would say that the office visits are too short.
About Dr. Myrna Bobet, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679575542
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bobet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobet accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobet works at
Dr. Bobet speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobet. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bobet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bobet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.