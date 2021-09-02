Dr. Myrle Grate Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grate Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myrle Grate Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Myrle Grate Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Locations
Stefan A Kiedrowski MD1871 Professional Park Cir, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-2165
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My ears were still plugged up 3 days after swimming in a pool. I was able to get an appointment the same day I called. I was treated very well by the staff and Doctor. I walked out with my ears unplugged and able to hear normal again. I would not hesitate to recommend this business.
About Dr. Myrle Grate Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1861442568
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grate Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grate Jr.
