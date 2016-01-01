Dr. Myriam Thiele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thiele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myriam Thiele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myriam Thiele, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Myriam B Thiele, MD12242 Queenston Blvd, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (281) 671-0730
- 2 5517 Louetta Rd Ste D, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (346) 413-3532
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Myriam Thiele, MD
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669887865
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thiele accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thiele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thiele speaks Spanish.
Dr. Thiele has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thiele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thiele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.