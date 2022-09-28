Dr. Myriam Landrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myriam Landrin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myriam Landrin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sch Med State U.
Dr. Landrin works at
Locations
-
1
Walgreens #162979400 NW 12Th Ave, Miami, FL 33150 Directions (305) 779-0040
-
2
South Florida Infectious Disease8700 N Kendall Dr Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 271-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landrin?
She's very helpful, and positive.
About Dr. Myriam Landrin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1538179338
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Sch Med State U
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landrin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landrin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landrin works at
Dr. Landrin speaks Creole.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Landrin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.