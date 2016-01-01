Dr. Myriam Lallinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lallinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myriam Lallinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Myriam Lallinger, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Charite-Univeritaetsmedizin Berlin and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Colorado Kidney Care1411 S Potomac St Ste 200, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0608Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Myriam Lallinger, MD
- Nephrology
- English, German
- 1326326414
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Louis A Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Louis A Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Charite-Univeritaetsmedizin Berlin
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lallinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lallinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lallinger has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lallinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lallinger speaks German.
Dr. Lallinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lallinger.
