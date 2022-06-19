Dr. Myrdalis Diaz-Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myrdalis Diaz-Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myrdalis Diaz-Ramirez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Pain Center of Sarasota Inc.1921 Waldemere St Ste 607, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 363-9440
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring, and compassionate
About Dr. Myrdalis Diaz-Ramirez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033215546
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
