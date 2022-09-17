Dr. Myranda Wolff, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myranda Wolff, DMD
Dr. Myranda Wolff, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Springfield, IL.
Dental Care at Prairie Crossing2740 Prairie Crossing Dr # 144, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 335-6642Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
After a bad experience at a different office, I was hesitant to reach out to a new practice to seek care....but I'm so glad I did! Dr. Wolff was incredibly sweet and knowledgeable. She explained everything she was doing and why, was patient with my questions, and was just generally pleasant and charming. I trusted her almost instantly. She took my concerns and my comfort seriously. I won't go anywhere else from here on out!
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1124514807
Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolff accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wolff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.