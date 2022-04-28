See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Panama City Beach, FL
Dr. Myra Reed, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (49)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Myra Reed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panama City Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.

Dr. Reed works at Myra Reed MD PA in Panama City Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Myra Reed MD PA
    1814 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 249-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Constipation
Insomnia
Urinary Stones
Constipation
Insomnia
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Constipation
Insomnia
Urinary Stones
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Diseases
Breathing Disorders
Bronchitis
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erythema Multiforme
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fatigue
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Pellet Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Testing
Hormone Therapy, Men
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Intestinal Diseases
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Melanoma
Memory Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nutritional Counseling
Nutritional Supplementation
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Prostate Procedures
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restylane® Injections
Ringworm
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Rosacea
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Allergy
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Spider Veins
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tremor
Ulcer
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Def
Warts Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Myra Reed, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215996434
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University TX Med Brnch
    Internship
    • UTMB-Galvstn
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • LSU
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Myra Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reed works at Myra Reed MD PA in Panama City Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Reed’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.

