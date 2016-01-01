Dr. Myra Kleinpeter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinpeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myra Kleinpeter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myra Kleinpeter, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital, Tulane Lakeside Hospital, Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Kleinpeter works at
Locations
1
Tulane Multispecialty Clinic Downtown275 Lasalle St # 11, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5030
2
Tulane Multispecialty Clinic-Lakeside4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 101, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8050
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- New Orleans East Hospital
- Tulane Lakeside Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kleinpeter?
About Dr. Myra Kleinpeter, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184717498
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleinpeter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleinpeter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleinpeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleinpeter works at
Dr. Kleinpeter has seen patients for Anemia, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinpeter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinpeter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinpeter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinpeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinpeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.