Overview

Dr. Myra Henderson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Henderson works at Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY and Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.