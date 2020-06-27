Dr. Myra Henderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myra Henderson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myra Henderson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Henderson works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN1115 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-5963
-
2
Baptist Health Louisville4000 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-8100
-
3
Baptist Health Hardin913 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-5963
-
4
Regional Rehabilitation Center1201 Pleasant Valley Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 417-5357
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is Awesome! I had an issue of blood and she tried everything before we agreed upon a hysterectomy. She is very friendly and knowledgeable. whenever I was feeling down or scared she always knew what to say to give me that peace and encouragement. Much love to you Dr. Henderson
About Dr. Myra Henderson, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427151430
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henderson speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
