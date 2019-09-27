Overview

Dr. Myra Fernando, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Fernando works at Community Hospital Of The Monterey Hospital in Monterey, CA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.