Dr. Myra Dove, MD
Overview
Dr. Myra Dove, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ketchikan, AK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dove works at
Locations
1
Peace Health Women's Health3100 Tongass Ave, Ketchikan, AK 99901 Directions (907) 228-7688
2
Center For Women's Healthcare at Stoney Creek945 Golf House Rd W, Whitsett, NC 27377 Directions (336) 449-4946
3
Lmp General Surgery24 Miles Center Way, Damariscotta, ME 04543 Directions (207) 563-4700
4
Lincolnhealth Miles Campus35 Miles St, Damariscotta, ME 04543 Directions (207) 563-4536
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dove is one of the kindest Doctors I have ever had. I had a surgery and she went beyond what was expected of her. Dr Dove knew I was nervous about the surgery and she gave up her own lunch hour to perform my surgery. Always makes me feel like I have her undivided attention everytime I see her. I have had other OBGYN Drs, but never one that was this considerate. Such a kind and caring person, and has a wonderful sense of humor.
About Dr. Myra Dove, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124025655
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dove has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dove works at
Dr. Dove has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dove speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.