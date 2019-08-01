Overview

Dr. Myra Dove, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ketchikan, AK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dove works at Peace Health Women's Health in Ketchikan, AK with other offices in Whitsett, NC and Damariscotta, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.