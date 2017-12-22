Dr. Myra Aguirre-Carlos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguirre-Carlos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myra Aguirre-Carlos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myra Aguirre-Carlos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Jose P Rizal College Of Medicine, Xavier University and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Aguirre-Carlos works at
Locations
-
1
San Bernardino Medical Group Laboratory1700 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 883-8611
-
2
Fontana17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy # 103, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (909) 770-1000
-
3
Dignity Health Saint Bernardine Medical Center2101 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (951) 486-4460
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My comment is toward the unfriendly and argumentative office staff of Dr. Carlos named Maria who sounded arrogant over the phone, unwilling to relay our urgent concern for Dr. Carlos simply because Dr. Carlos was with a patient next door and wanted us to wait for another day to be heard by our doctor.... Hello????? the patient badly needs a remedy, asap! Why tomorrow when Dr. Carlos is available? Does Dr. Carlos know about this? I'm afraid this staff is ruining Dr. Carlos' practice.
About Dr. Myra Aguirre-Carlos, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Bikol, Tagalog and Visayan
- 1669575874
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Columbia
- Dr Jose P Rizal College Of Medicine, Xavier University
- Univ of the Philippines
