Overview

Dr. Myoung Wook Kim, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oxon Hill, MD.



Dr. Kim works at Neibauer Dental Care Oxon Hill in Oxon Hill, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.