Dr. Myo Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myo Min, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myo Min, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Min works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maryland Hematology Oncology9114 Philadelphia Rd Ste 208, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 643-3010
-
2
Upper Chesapeake Hematology and Oncology500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Min?
The wait was a bit long but he apologized and took a very long time going over everything. Nothing was rushed and he had even spoken to my primary care and cardiologist already. He had Already read my case. Very impressive
About Dr. Myo Min, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1740274315
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Min has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Min has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Min works at
Dr. Min speaks Burmese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Min. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Min.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Min, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Min appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.