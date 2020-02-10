Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mylien Ho, MD
Overview
Dr. Mylien Ho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
Mylien Vu Ho5555 Reservoir Dr Ste 205, San Diego, CA 92120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been blessed with some great doctors since moving here, and Dr. Ho is one of the best. She is not only skillful, but loving and caring. I imagine that most women do not look forward to gynecological checkups, but Dr. Ho knows how to set you at ease, and I can honestly say that I look forward to seeing her once a year. Never having needed an urgent appointment, I can’t say how easy it would be to make one, so I am leaving the first question unanswered.
About Dr. Mylien Ho, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1851464606
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
