Dr. Myles Suehiro, MD

Internal Medicine
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Myles Suehiro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Suehiro works at Manoa Family Medicine Group in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Manoa Family Medicine Group
    2756 Woodlawn Dr Ste 6-202, Honolulu, HI 96822

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Influenza (Flu)
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Influenza (Flu)

    About Dr. Myles Suehiro, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437371564
    Education & Certifications

    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Suehiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suehiro works at Manoa Family Medicine Group in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Suehiro’s profile.

    Dr. Suehiro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suehiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suehiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suehiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

