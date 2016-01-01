Dr. Keroack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myles Keroack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myles Keroack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Keroack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elliot 1-day Surgery Center185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 314-6900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Elliot Hospital1 Elliot Way, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 663-2170
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keroack?
About Dr. Myles Keroack, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1013998582
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keroack accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keroack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keroack works at
Dr. Keroack has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keroack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Keroack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keroack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keroack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keroack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.