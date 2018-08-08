Dr. Myles Dotto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myles Dotto, MD
Overview
Dr. Myles Dotto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Professional Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy of Nj LLC680 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 391-5443
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Dotto is a wonderful doctor and I highly recommend him. He is kind and thorough and is truly always about listening to his patients. I’m so grateful to have Dr Dotto as my gynecologist.
About Dr. Myles Dotto, MD
- 47 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dotto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dotto accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dotto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dotto speaks Italian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dotto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dotto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dotto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dotto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.