Dr. Myles Brager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.



Dr. Brager works at Carroll Health Group Orthopedics Westminster in Westminster, MD with other offices in Reisterstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.