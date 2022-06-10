Dr. Myles Brager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myles Brager, MD
Overview
Dr. Myles Brager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Dr. Brager works at
Locations
-
1
Carroll Health Group LLC844 Washington Rd Ste 102, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 871-0088
-
2
Orthopaedics113 Westminster Pike # 102B, Reisterstown, MD 21136 Directions (410) 876-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brager?
Dr. Brager and his team (Trisha Duke, CRNP and Bridget Haslam, PA-C) are very kind and compassionate providers. I always felt listened to and had all my questions answered. Dr. Brager is a humble man who truly wants to help his patients feel better. I recently had a lumbar discectomy (L5-S1) and it was a complete success and I’m back to living my normal life!
About Dr. Myles Brager, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1790710812
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brager accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brager works at
Dr. Brager has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Brager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.