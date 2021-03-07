Dr. Remo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mylene Remo, MD
Overview
Dr. Mylene Remo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Remo works at
Locations
Alpha Med Physicians Group LLC17333 La Grange Rd Ste 200, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 342-1900
Advocate Illinois Masonic Outpatient Center for Advanced Care West Nelson Street900 W NELSON ST, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7089
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A plus all the way
About Dr. Mylene Remo, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remo works at
Dr. Remo has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Remo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remo, there are benefits to both methods.