Dr. Myla Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Myla Bennett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University of Medicine - Doctor of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Locations
Ederra Bella10700 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 104, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (678) 785-2027Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Meritain Health
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for a plastic surgeon that is knowledgeable, professional, down to earth, & speaks to you like you are a real person, not just a number; you have found your plastic surgeon "home!" During my consultation, Dr. Myla recommended lipo 360 w/ gluteal contouring. I was nervous b/c I wanted to still look natural. I am so happy I trusted her decision! Her staff is attentive, professional & caring. No one knows I had work b/c my results are so natural!!!
About Dr. Myla Bennett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Of Medicine|Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, General surgery - Ohio State University of Medicine
- Ohio State University of Medicine - Doctor of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
