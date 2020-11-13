Dr. Myhoa Kaas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myhoa Kaas, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myhoa Kaas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Kaas works at
Locations
My Hoa Kaas Dpm PC2826 Old Lee Hwy Ste 220, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 205-0667Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I took my son in to be treated and he is doing well after Dr Kaas explained what his problem is! She is very knowledgeable and experienced!!
About Dr. Myhoa Kaas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1538116710
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaas works at
Dr. Kaas has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.