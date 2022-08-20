See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Fulmes works at Colorectal Care PLLC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Office of Dr Paul J Mathieu PC
    2647 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 743-4450
  2. 2
    May Healthy Kids Pediatric P.c
    3016 30th Dr, Astoria, NY 11102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 743-4450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fulmes?

    Aug 20, 2022
    16 minutes ago NEW I personally had my surgery with Dr. Michael Fulmes at Mount Sinai in New York City, and i am completely and utterly happy with my results. He is an amazing surgeon and does fantastic work His staff are all great, and the surgical facility/hospital and staff are top notch. His new location is also a Great facility.. He made me feel comfortable even during my procedure & I highly recommend
    DESHAYE BLACKWELL — Aug 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fulmes to family and friends

    Dr. Fulmes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fulmes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, MD.

    About Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992965974
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fulmes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fulmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fulmes has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulmes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mychailo Fulmes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.