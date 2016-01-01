Dr. Mychael Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mychael Luu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mychael Luu, MD is a dermatologist in San Jose, CA. He currently practices at Silicon Valley Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Luu is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Silicon Valley Dermatology2050 Clarmar Way, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 294-7551
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mychael Luu, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luu has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luu speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.
