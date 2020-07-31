Overview

Dr. Myassar Zarif, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Zarif works at Champaign Dental Group in Patchogue, NY with other offices in Islip, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.