Dr. Myassar Zarif, MD
Dr. Myassar Zarif, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
St. Charles Rehabilitation Patchogue77 Medford Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 758-1910
South Shore Neurologic Associates712 Main St, Islip, NY 11751 Directions (631) 666-3939
South Shore Neurologic Associates, PC877 E Main St Ste 106, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-0660
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Dr Zarif was so helpful and helped me understand my condition much better than any doctor I have seen. He was patient and answered all my questions. I would recommend him to anyone as I feel he is very gifted and trustworthy. He encourages you to take part in your own health care decisions and treatments. My husband was impressed as well. We are fortunate to have a great doctor and not have to travel to NYC.
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
